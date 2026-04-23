Trump Orders U.S. Navy To Destroy Mine-Laying Boats In Hormuz

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President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the United States Navy to destroy any vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions continue over access to the critical shipping route.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said U.S. forces should “shoot and kill” any boats found placing mines in the waterway, adding there should be “no hesitation.” He also called for mine-clearing operations in the strait to be intensified.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, carries about 20 percent of global oil shipments, making it one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

The United States has accused Iran of deploying naval mines in recent weeks, disrupting shipping and complicating efforts to restore safe passage after clashes involving U.S., Israeli and Iranian forces. Tehran has not publicly responded to the claims.

U.S. officials say clearing the mines could take months, citing the scale of the operation and ongoing security risks.

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The order comes as the United States maintains an increased naval presence in the region, including mine-clearing operations by specialised vessels and unmanned systems. Reports of attacks and ship seizures earlier this week have heightened concerns over maritime security.

Trump has also called on allied nations, including major energy importers, to support efforts to secure the route.

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid uncertainty over when normal transit through the strait will fully resume. Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled.

The situation remains fluid, with U.S. forces on heightened alert.