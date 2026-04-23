‘Mourinho Or Roberts, It Doesn’t Matter’ – Arbeloa On Mbappe

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Kylian Mbappe’s social media activity has added to the debate surrounding who could be Real Madrid’s next manager.

With Los Blancos looking set to end the season without a trophy – they are out of all cup competitions and nine points behind Barcelona with six games remaining in La Liga – scrutiny has intensified on head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and whether he will be in charge next season.

Real president Florentino Perez is expected to assess his options and former boss Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Benfica, is among those to have been linked with a return.

Mourinho managed the Spanish club between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga with a record-breaking 100-point total, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his time in charge,

Speculation increased after fans noticed that star striker Kylian Mbappe had liked a social media post suggesting Mourinho could be a leading candidate for the role.

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The post highlighted the Portuguese coach’s win rate during his previous spell and his impact on Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Asked about Mbappe’s social media activity before Friday’s game against Real Betis, Arbeloa played down its significance.

“These are things I don’t even consider,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me if he gives a like to Mourinho, Julia Roberts or anyone else. It has no importance.”

It’s not the first time American actor Roberts has been mentioned by a football manager.

In 2023, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that she was one of his three idols, alongside Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

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When asked about his future at the club, Arbeloa shifted the focus to the upcoming match.

“My responsibility is to win every game, that’s how I see it and that’s what I ask of the players. We have to be professional and respectful of the badge.

“My role isn’t to motivate Real Madrid players. They already set the highest standards for themselves. My job is to prepare them for what they’ll face on the pitch.”

Real Madrid now face three consecutive away matches, the final one of which is away at Barcelona on 10 May, before finishing the season with two home games aside of one more away game.