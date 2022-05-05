FCT Warns Residents Against Blocking Of Drainages As Flood Affects Three Communities

Three communities within the Federal Capital Territory have been submerged by flooding, following the heavy downpour that occurred in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency,(FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idriss confirmed the incident in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

The statement was signed by the Head of Public Relations Unity, Nkechi Isa.

The communities affected are Dogongada, Damangaza in Lokogoma District and Apo-Dutse in Gudu District of the FCT.

The statement reads in part, “Following heavy downpour in the Lokogoma District of the Federal Capital Territory, occasioned by the early morning rainfall of Wednesday, the FCTA is to barricade the sleep road from Games Village to the Airport Road and others within the FCT to save lives and properties.”

Idriss appealed to residents to heed the early warnings issued by FEMA.

“We will continue to educate residents as a government in the language they will understand. Motorists should avoid driving on running water, and wait for five or more minutes for the water to subside before driving. Cross-check before leaving homes or your workplaces to ensure that the road is safe,” he said.

He further noted that the onset of the rains in the FCT will commence on the 14th of this month.

Idriss said, “We are going to have a little above normal rainfall this year. Therefore, residents should be wary of the devastating effects of flooding.

“Residents should avoid building on waterways, water channels, raising retention walls, and ensure that the required 25 meters gap between your house and the water channels/roads is allowed for safety in accordance with the Abuja master plan. When you do this, we will all be safe”.

The FEMA boss who blamed flooding in the Territory on indiscriminate construction, infractions, and urbanisation, assured that relevant agencies were working to remove all obstructions.

“We will advise them to remove any obstructions, nobody should assume that they can block waterways just because they want to have a wider space.” he added.

Meanwhile, the Search and Rescue Unit of the Forecasting Response and Mitigation of FEMA,(FRM), revealed that they rescued a resident from drowning at Dogongada.

According to the Acting Director FRM, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, “The rescue followed a distress call on the 112 emergency toll-free number at 5:25 am.”

She noted that the victim’s vehicle was submerged, leaving him trapped on the rooftop of his car.

