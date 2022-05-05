VIDEO: Unknown Gunmen Storm Ariaria International Market Aba, Declare Sit At- Home

Unknown gunmen yesterday visited Ariaria International Market and instructed traders not to open their shops on Thursday and Friday as President Buhari plans to visit to Ebonyi.

This is coming barely 24hrs after the gruesome killing of a military couple on transit to Imo State for their wedding.

In a viral video trending on the social media, the gunmen all dressed in black attires, displayed various weapons and marched round the market as the traders hail them.

They announced a mandatory sit-at-home on 5th and 6th of May 2022 to protest against President Mohammadu Buhari’s plans visit to Ebonyi State.

Aba Residents Sit At Home For Fear Of Unknown Gunmen

Aba residents on Thursday observed a total lockdown in compliance to the directives given by alleged unknown gunmen in protest against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi.

Our correspondent observed that all the major markets in the city were remained closed for fear of being attack by hoodlums.

Mr Orji Sunday, a Lotto agent who spoke with THE WHISTLER said he was not even aware that there’s a sit- at -home in Aba.

“I just came out now to do my normal business but no shop is even open here, everywhere is just dry.”