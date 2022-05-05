ABIA: Journalist Okoro Uchenna Picks APC Forms For Arochukwu State Constituency

A young journalist, Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run for the Arochukwu Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly.

Kalu, a native of Atan Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, picked the form at the APC Secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Wednesday.

With over a decade of experience in banking and journalism, the aspirant believes it is time for him to serve his constituents.

When Kalu declared his intentions to run for the seat, he had said that he was moved by the passion to fix “the ills and underdevelopment in his constituency.”

The aspirant told THE WHISTLER in an interview that there was “more to do for the people of his constituency.”

The 32-year-old noted that he has been a strong advocate of grass root development and has actively participated in grassroot politics.

Kalu promised to “do everything within reach to liberate my constituency from the shackles of bad representation come 2023.

“I feel elated picking up this expression of interest and nomination forms. Indeed it’s been God all along directing our paths and decisions.”

He lamented that Arochukwu LGA has “suffered for long and it’s time we take the bull by the horn and effect that change and correction we all seek.

“I want to restore the people’s confidence in the government and eliminate bad and corrupt representation.”

According to him, youths in his constituency have lacked much needed empowerment for years and that he is ready to change the narrative.

“I will ensure that our voice is heard and we’ll be represented. I’ll ensure we’re not left behind in the infrastructural dividends due for us.

“It’s a youth advocacy movement and collectively we’ll achieve this quest victoriously. I am here to serve, represent and speak for my people,” he said.