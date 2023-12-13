FCTA Demolished Over 11,000 Illegal Structures, Shanties In 2023 – Director Of Development Control

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director of the Development Control Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, said his department demolished no fewer than 11,705 shanties and illegal structures across the FCT since the beginning of 2023.

Galadima, who disclosed this in an interview with THE WHISTLER, said the number of substandard buildings in the federal capital was alarming.

He said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, upon assumption of office, mandated his department to set up a committee to look into building collapses in Abuja and devise methods to tackle the menace.

“Looking at it from January till date, a total of 11,705 shanties and other illegal developments were removed throughout the territory within 11 months.

“One of the measures that I have mentioned is the setting of a committee on the provision of building collapse and then also we are collaborating with the National Insurance Commission to make sure that all building sites as well as public buildings are insured.

“So with that, the issue of quackery will be sorted out and all concerned will do their duty as required of them,” he said.

He added that the department is collaborating with the FCT Fire Service and other relevant authorities to enhance overall safety standards in Abuja buildings.

THE WHISTLER reports that so far in 2023, no fewer than eight persons have died from building collapse in Abuja.

In February, 3 persons died after a two-storey building collapsed in Gwarinpa estate. In April, another two persons died after another building collapsed at Ademola Adetokumbo, Wuse II.

In August, two persons died after a two-storey building collapsed in the Garki district while a construction worker died after a building collapsed in the Central Business District in November.

In July, a hotel collapsed in the Life Camp area of Abuja with many sustaining serious injuries.