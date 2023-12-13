Sanwo-Olu Presents 2024 Budget Of N2.2tn To Lagos Assembly

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented the 2024 budget estimates of N2.2 trillion to the state assembly.

The budget christened “Budget of Renewal” was presented to the lawmakers on Wednesday.

In the budget, N1.224 trillion, representing 55 per cent of the sum, is for capital expenditure while N1.02 trillion, representing 45 per cent, is for recurrent.

A breakdown of the budget shows that education will get N199 billion, health will get N156 billion, and environment will get N94 billion.

Further breakdown of the budget revealed that public order and safety will get N84 billion, while N50 billion will go into social protection.

Details to follow…