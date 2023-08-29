FCTA Demolishes 20-Year-Old Abuja Market Harbouring Drug Traders

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a market known as “Kasuwan Dare (night market)” located in Asokoro, Abuja.

The market was said to have gained notoriety as a refuge for hoodlums and illicit drug traders.

The market, located at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, had reportedly transformed into a hub for criminal operations, thereby constituting a threat to local residents and passersby.

Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of the Department of Development Control, who spoke after the demolition, said the obvious presence of miscreants at the market had marred the visual appeal of the surroundings, prompting the administration to take action.

The official said the FCTA had no choice but to demolish the market to safeguard the neighborhood.

“The operation will help us get rid of the hoodlums and drug dealers that have taken over the place.

“We had demolished the place about three times, but the nuisances rebuilt and continued their activities.

“This time around, the demolished market will remain demolished. We need to sanitise the place and enhance the aesthetic quality of the environment.

“It is also part of the current administration’s policy of sanitising the city, and this is one of the areas we are commencing the exercise,” he said.

Bitrus Yakubu, the village head of Kpaduma, lauded the FCTA for coming to their aid and liberating the area from the clutches of hoodlums.

“The place has been here for over twenty years but today it has gone down for our own good.

“We are very happy as a community that the area is cleared for good,” Bitrus said.