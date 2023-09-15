FEES HIKE: UNILAG Bows To Pressure From Students, Slashes School Fees By 10%

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely a week after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) protested against fees increase by the management of the University of Lagos, the institution has slashed its fees by an average of 10 per cent. The price review varies across departments.

THE WHISTLER reported that the institution had increase its school fees by over 300 per cent.

But the management in a statement on Friday said it met with the executives of NANS and other faculty members on Thursday evening where the review was approved.

The NANS President Usman Barambu had put across the student’s demands which include the reversal of obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees, and reinstatement of the Students’ Union Government in UNILAG.

The UNILAG Vice-Chancellor Folashade Ogunsola, said that the aim of the university was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe, or creed.

It said, “Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine.

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students were reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

“The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees were reduced to N43,000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall were reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”