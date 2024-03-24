Female Student Dies As Fire Guts Yobe Varsity Hostel

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 300-level student of the Geography Department at the Federal University of Gashua (FUGA) in Yobe State, Shamsiya Murtala, lost her life following a fire incident at a female hostel of the university.

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) confirmed this via its official Facebook Page on Saturday.

The agency also stated that 29 rooms were destroyed in the fire incident.

It added that 301 students were affected, while three students sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The agency, however, did not disclose the cause of the fire outbreak.

“Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, on behalf of the state Government wishes to sympathize with management, staff and Students of Federal University Gashua over the fire incident which occurred on 23rd March 2024.

“Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) of Bade and Jakusko LGAs who visited the scene and made a spot assessment of casualties and destroyed items of students sadly confirmed the death of 1 female student, 29 rooms completely destroyed, 301 students affected, 3 injured and are receiving treatments,” the post read.

“The Yobe State Government (YSG) will reach out to the management of FUGA and support the recovery effort of the school,” the post read.

Meanwhile, President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has mourned the passing of the 300-levEl female student.

Lawan, in a condolence message, urged the university to investigate the cause of the fire incident and take necessary steps to prevent future occurrence.

Lawan’s message contained in statement signed by him reads: “With a heavy heart, I express my deepest condolences over the devastating fire outbreak at the female hostel of the Federal University Gashua, today, Saturday, March 23, 2024, which claimed the life of a promising young female student, Shamsiya Murtala.

“Shamsiya until her death was a 300-level student of the Geography Department at the university and hails from Edo state. May her gentle soul rests in eternal peace. Amen.

“This incident is a heart-wrenching loss for the university host community, the university community and the family of the deceased. I extend my sincere sympathies to those affected by this tragedy.

“I urge the university to investigate the cause of this incident and take necessary steps to prevent future occurrences.

“Once again, please accept my heartfelt condolences and sympathy.”