FG Acquires 40 million Covid-19 Vaccines For $300m

The Federal Government has so far committed about $300m for the procurement of 40 million doses of covid-19 vaccines.

This was disclosed by the President and Chairman of the board of Directors, African Export-Import Bank, Benedict Oramah during the flag-off of the second phase vaccination program in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, ensuring adequate investment in vaccination is the right economic recovery strategy for any nation.

He said, “We commend the Nigerian Government for its response towards the corona virus pandemic, as it ranks 4th in countries response to the pandemic.

“Adequate vaccination of our population is the right economic recovery strategy, it is the key to re-opening our economy and return it to development.

“Nigerian government has demonstrated a strong commitment to acquiring vaccines, by committing a total of about $300m for the orders made. This will deliver about 40 million doses from now till end of 3rd quarter of 2022 for 40 million people.”

Speaking further, Oramah noted that only countries that has made financial commitment to acquiring vaccines will benefit from donated vaccines, as AFREXIM continues to mobilize donation through various sources.

According to him, among the Covid-19 vaccines being flagged off is a single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine procured through AVAT.

“We are pleased to have provided $2bn that made it possible for Africa Union to achieve its objective through the procurement of vaccines which will allow every African country to access the vaccine at the same price irrespective of their size or location.

“Our Approach is that only countries that have paid for vaccines will receive donated vaccines, he said.”

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib in his remark disclosed that the government is expecting an additional 698,880 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, a donation from the UK Government through the COVAX facility.

According to him, these doses will be targeted at those that are due for their 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said “In preparations for commencement of Phase 2 vaccination, we have trained 40,739 state level personnel comprising of our health workers and partners on our phase 2 strategic vaccine roll out plan in order to capacitate them for this roll out.

“We are fully aware that because Nigeria has started receiving different brands of COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of questions and concerns are being raised on what brand differences would mean to the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

“We assure Nigerians that all brands of COVID-19 vaccine used in Nigeria are certified by NAFDAC as safe and effective especially against the Delta variant.”

