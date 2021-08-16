Courtois Eyes Champions League Trophy With Madrid

Real Madrid’s first choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has extended his contract with the club until 2026, but top of his list is to win a Champions League with the club.

The club announced on its Twitter handle on Monday that the Belgian signed an additional two-year deal.

The Belgian international goalkeeper who had been under contract until 2024, has extended his stay at Madrid until June 30, 2026.

He announced on his Twitter that, “2026! Adding +2 years to the @realmadrid family.

“The atmosphere in the changing rooms. The sound of fans cheering from the stands. Three years later, I’m happy to announce my contract extension with Real Madrid until 2026,” Courtois also wrote on his website.

The goal keeper said that over the next five years, he would put in a lot of energy to help the club win more trophies.

“It’s no secret that winning the Champions League with Madrid is at the top of my wish list. But here is the promise from me to you- I’ll start every match like there’s a trophy at stake.”

The 23-year-old made his debut against Leganés at the Bernabéu on 1 September 2018 as he has so far made 130 appearances for the Spanish side.

He has played 100 matches in LaLiga, 24 in the Champions League, 3 times in the Spanish Super Cup, 2 in the Club World Cup and 1 in the Copa del Rey.

He has only won three trophies with Madrid which include the Club World Cup, 1 LaLiga title and 1 Spanish Super Cup.