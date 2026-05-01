FG Admits Hardship, Promises Wage Reform, Job Creation

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Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, on Friday acknowledged the impact of economic hardship, rising cost of living, and insecurity on Nigerian workers, stating that these challenges directly affect families, communities, and the nation’s stability.

Speaking during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration, with the theme “Insecurity and Poverty: The Bane of Decent Work,” Dingyadi reflects on the realities confronting the workforce, including insecurity and the rising cost of living.

He said, “We acknowledge the weight of economic hardship, the rising cost of living, and the threats posed by insecurity. These challenges are not abstract because they affect families, communities, and the very fabric of our nation.”

The minister said the Federal Government remains committed to improving workers’ welfare through wage reforms, stressing that the recently implemented minimum wage marks only a starting point.

“The recently implemented minimum wage is not the end of our journey, but a step toward ensuring that every worker earns a living wage that reflects both dignity and fairness,” Dingyadi stated.

He added that the government is working with labour unions and state governments to ensure compliance.

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“We are working closely with labour unions and state governments to ensure full compliance, because decent work must never be compromised at any level,” he said.

Regarding employment, Dingyadi disclosed that the government is pursuing initiatives to create jobs across key sectors.

“Beyond wages, we are investing in job creation initiatives that empower our youth, strengthen industries, and expand opportunities. These we do through targeted programmes in agriculture, technology, and infrastructure,” he said.

The minister further outlined ongoing reforms by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, including the revision of the National Employment Policy, efforts to strengthen occupational safety and health frameworks, and measures to address child labour.

He also revealed progress in labour law reforms.

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“I am pleased to inform you that the Bills are at the final stages of Legal Drafting by the Federal Ministry of Justice,” he said.

Dingyadi noted that Nigeria has taken steps to align with international labour standards, including signing onto the International Labour Organisation’s Global Coalition for Social Justice in 2025.

“I am delighted to inform you that Nigeria has been invited to express interest in joining the new Coordinating Group which oversees the activities of the Global Coalition for Social Justice which will be launched later in May, 2026,” he added.

Addressing insecurity, the minister said the government is strengthening collaboration with security agencies to protect workers and workplaces.

“We are therefore intensifying efforts in partnership with relevant security agencies to secure workplaces, communities, and public spaces, because safety is the bedrock of productivity,” Dingyadi said.

He emphasised that tackling insecurity and poverty requires collective action.

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“May I remind you that the government cannot do this alone; it requires the partnership of all stakeholders,” he said.