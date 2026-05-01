UK Raises Terrorism Threat Level To ‘Severe’ Following Antisemitic Attacks

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The United Kingdom has raised its national terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe” following a knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, which police are treating as a terrorist incident.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) announced the change, stating that the “severe” level means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely in the coming months.

The decision follows the stabbing of two Jewish men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, on Highfield Avenue in Golders Green. Both men suffered serious injuries but are reported to be in stable condition. Rand has since been discharged from hospital, describing his survival as “a miracle” and saying, “God gave me back my life.” Shine remains hospitalised.

A 45 year old man was arrested at the scene after being detained by local Jewish security volunteers known as Shomrim and has been charged in connection with the attack. Police have formally declared the stabbing a terrorist incident motivated by antisemitism.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the increase in the threat level reflects a broader rise in security risks and not solely the Golders Green attack.

“Today, the national threat level has increased to ‘severe’, which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely,” she said. “I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much.”

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Golders Green and met with community leaders, describing antisemitism as an “emergency” and warning that many Jewish people in Britain are living in fear.

“People are scared, scared to show who they are in their community, scared to go to synagogue, scared to send their children to school as a Jew,” Starmer said.

He pledged increased funding for Jewish community security, more police presence in Jewish neighbourhoods, and fast tracked legislation aimed at tackling state sponsored threats, including from Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing head Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said authorities have seen a gradual rise in threats linked to both Islamist and extreme right wing terrorism, with an elevated threat toward Jewish and Israeli individuals and institutions.

The government has also announced additional funding reportedly worth between £25 million and £34 million to strengthen security at Jewish schools, synagogues, and community centres.

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The latest incident comes amid growing concern over rising antisemitic attacks across the United Kingdom since the outbreak of the Israel Hamas war in Gaza.

Jewish organisations and security groups have reported a sharp increase in threats, vandalism, harassment, and violent incidents targeting Jewish communities, prompting repeated calls for stronger protection measures and tougher action against hate crimes.