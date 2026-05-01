2027: APC Scraps Abia Governorship Zoning, Directs Open Contest

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The APC National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC has directed the immediate reversal of the zoning arrangement earlier issued by the State Working Committee.

This follows concerns raised by stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The Abia APC, in a statement on Friday, signed by Hon Uche Aguoru, publicity secretary, APC Abia State, said the National Leadership of the party has reviewed the concerns raised.

“Consequently the party has directed that all zoning arrangements earlier issued by the State Working Committee be jettisoned. The party will, therefore, maintain the status quo.

“By this directive, all aspirants interested in contesting for any position from the House of Assembly, Reps, Senate and Governorship, are hereby advised that they are free to approach the party and purchase their nomination forms before the stipulated deadline as outlined by the party”.

Recall that the Abia State APC on Thursday zoned its governorship ticket for the 2027 election to Abia Central Senatorial District.

Advertisement

The party announced the decision in a statement issued on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, saying the move was aimed at promoting equity, justice, and fairness within the party.

According to the statement, the zoning arrangement is intended to guide members and prospective aspirants in the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

The statement read, “This is to notify our esteemed members and the general public in Abia State that the All Progressives Congress in Abia State has zoned its governorship ticket for the forthcoming election to Abia Central Senatorial District.

“This notice serves to guide our members and intending aspirants in the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms”.