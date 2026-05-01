HIV, Genotype Tests Mandatory As Kano Plans Mass Wedding For 3,000

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The Kano State Hisbah Board is set to conduct mandatory medical screening for 3,000 prospective couples ahead of a government-sponsored mass wedding, the board’s Deputy Commander-General, Sheikh Mujahedeen Aminudeen, has said.

Aminudeen told THE WHISTLER on Friday that the exercise would cover 1,500 men and 1,500 women selected for the programme, with screening tests to include HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, genotype and drug checks.

He warned that any prospective couple who fails to undergo the screening would be disqualified from participating.

“Each bride is expected to receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, as well as N100,000 cash to start up a business of her own after collecting N100,000 dowry from the government,” he said.

The initiative, organised by the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Yusuf, targets less-privileged women including widows, divorcees and spinsters.

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Beyond the medical screening, the state government will provide support covering dowry payments and other essential items for the couples.

The mass wedding programme was originally introduced during the administration of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as part of efforts to support vulnerable women and address social challenges in the state.