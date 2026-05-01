Adelabu Blasts DisCos, Demands Licence Review Over Investment Failures

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The immediate past Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has raised concerns over the failure of electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to meet their investment obligations since the 2013 privatisation.

Adelabu, who spoke in Abuja during his formal handover of the ministry to the Permanent Secretary, called on the Federal Government to review its licenses as part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s power sector.

A statement issued in Abuja by his media team on Friday stated that the former minister, who recently resigned to contest the Oyo State Governorship election, spoke in Abuja on Thursday.

The ex-minister also called for a sustained commitment to ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector, stressing the need for continuity and consistency in policies designed to reposition the industry.

He noted that while some of the reforms may appear unpopular, they are necessary to guarantee a stable, efficient, and affordable electricity supply for Nigerians.

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He charged top civil servants to ensure that the incoming minister builds on the existing foundation, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of delivering reliable power as a critical component of his administration’s agenda.

According to him, years of inadequate attention by successive governments contributed to the sector’s challenges, and addressing them required deliberate and strategic planning—efforts he said were pursued during his two years and eight months in office.

He emphasised that sustaining the reforms would require courage from both technocrats and political leaders to firmly establish the power sector value chain on a sound footing.

“These reforms are a journey, not an immediate destination. If the process is disrupted, it could derail progress. Civil servants and technocrats must therefore guide the incoming leadership to sustain and build on what has been achieved,” he said.

Adelabu likened the reform process to laying a foundation on swampy terrain, explaining that while initial efforts may not be visible, they are critical to long-term success.

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“Our achievements may not yet be obvious to Nigerians, but as the next leadership builds on them, their impact will become clear,” he added.

He highlighted key milestones, including the signing of the Electricity Act 2023, which decentralised and liberalised the sector, enabling sub-national participation.

He disclosed that 16 states have already keyed into the evolving power market, with increased private sector involvement through Generation Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Adelabu defended the introduction of the Cost-Reflective Tariff (CRT), acknowledging its initial resistance but noting that it was essential for the sector’s sustainability.

“Reforms are often unpopular, but we must move beyond the status quo if we are to develop as a nation,” he said, adding that he carried out his duties with a clear conscience and in the national interest.

The former minister also confirmed that he resigned with the approval of President Tinubu to pursue his governorship ambition in Oyo State.

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He recalled a similar move in 2019 when he resigned as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contest the same position.

“My commitment to the welfare and development of my people remains strong. This ambition is not a do-or-die affair, but I am confident that this time, we will succeed,” he said.

In their remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Engr. Musiliu, and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Independent System Operator (NISO), Engr. Mohammed Bello, commended Adelabu’s courage in confronting long-standing challenges in the sector, particularly the implementation of the Cost Reflective Tariff, which previous administrations had avoided.