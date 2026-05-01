Abia Govt Faults NBA Ultimatum, Insists Talks Ongoing

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The Abia State Government has disclosed the reason behind keeping its negotiations with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) out of the public domain, stating that it was to create room for constructive dialogue toward resolving the ongoing judiciary strike.

The Director-General of Strategic Communication, Onyebuchi Ememanka, made this known while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia.

“We kept details of the discussions out of the public space to allow for meaningful engagement,” Ememanka said.

Ememanka, reacting to the ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) threatening mass action if the strike is not resolved, said the communiqué failed to capture the realities of ongoing engagements by the state government.

He further dismissed claims that the Governor ignored a request for a courtesy visit by the NBA, explaining that the correspondence was still undergoing due administrative processes.

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“The due process is being followed. The letter is still within the administrative system and has not been ignored in any way,” he added.

On the allegation that the Attorney-General declined a meeting with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ememanka clarified that the Attorney-General was out of town on official duty, noting that the situation should not be misinterpreted.

“It is unfair to characterise the situation as a refusal or deliberate snub, the Attorney-General was away on official duty,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, stated that the government has remained consistent in its engagement with stakeholders and is committed to resolving the impasse.

“We are engaging all parties in good faith and remain confident that the matter will be resolved soon,” he said.

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He expressed optimism that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) would eventually call off the strike in the interest of the state.

He further noted that the judiciary already operates with a level of financial independence through subventions, which allow it to manage its internal priorities, including capital and procurement-related needs.

“The judiciary receives subventions that enable it to carry out its responsibilities.

“However, full autonomy would require broader structural adjustments at the national level,” he stated.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the dispute through dialogue and urged stakeholders to support ongoing efforts.