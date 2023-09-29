FG, ALAT Target 3m Nigerian Small Businesses In 12 States For ‘Skillnovation’

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To boost the ongoing information technology revolution in Nigeria and extend its positive effects to the country’s economic and social landscapes, the Federal Government has joined hands with ALAT to introduce the Skillnovation Programme.

The initiative aims to equip about three million Nigerian small businesses with essential digital skills needed to thrive in the global economy.

The formal launch of the Skillnovation Programme took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during the unveiling of the programme, lauded Skillnovation as a “transformative initiative”.

Shettima highlighted the world’s shift towards disruptive technologies and the fourth industrial revolution, stressing the importance of digital skills in today’s business landscape.

He expressed optimism about the potential of the programme for Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to lead business innovation beyond Africa.

“Nigeria, with its expanding MSME sector of close to 40 million, has the potential to lead business innovation beyond Africa. The Skillnovation Programme, therefore, aims to unlock this immense potential. The initiative is designed to provide the necessary tools and skills for our MSMEs to thrive and compete on the global stage.

“As you have witnessed, ladies and gentlemen, the Skillnovation Programme is not a mere promise; it is a resounding commitment to the Nigerian people.

“It’s in pursuit of this administration’s resolve to empower our youth and MSMEs and to create a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria. Today, we are translating that commitment into action, and we intend to be your allies in your race to take over the world through your enhanced skills,” said the VP.

The programme will see the establishment of 15 state-of-the-art ICT centers across Nigeria, with the first phase of the initiative to take off in Katsina, Anambra, Borno, Lagos, Oyo, and Kano, while the second phase will extend to Delta, Kaduna, Ogun, Bauchi, Kwara, and Ekiti States.

According to the VP, the government will ensure inclusivity, with no age, gender, or disability-based disadvantages.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijjani, in his remarks, expressed confidence that the Bola Tinubu administration would leverage the enthusiasm of Nigerian youth in the technology sector to position the country as a global power.