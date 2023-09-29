Nigerian Army Parades Suspected Attackers Of Kaduna Catholic Church

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has paraded eight criminal suspects in connection with the attack and burning of Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village, Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The media information officer, OPSH, Oya James said two of the suspects were arrested for the gruesome murder of Dorathy Jonathan at Afana village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

THE WHISTLER reports that troops of the Nigerian Army had arrested a suspect, Lot Dauda, who confessed to having murdered Jonathan on her farm after she put up a struggle to prevent him from having carnal knowledge of her.

James noted that following a weeklong intelligence operation, a wanted gunrunner Napoleon John was arrested, and he subsequently led the troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another suspect, Monday Dunia.

Dunia, according to the troops, confessed to having been in the business for more than five years fueling the crisis in Kaduna and neighbouring Plateau States.

The Army said, “Another two suspects were arrested for their involvement in the killing of a herder following a reprisal attack by locals over the killing of a farmer at Gora town.

“While two suspects Hassan Mato and Ahmad Khalifa were arrested for attacking and burning Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, killing a seminarian Naaman Stephen Ngophe while Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday were rescued during the attack by troops.

“A total of 31 different calibre weapons were recovered from the suspects including 3 AK 47 Rifles, 5 fabricated AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Pump action rifle and 10 locally fabricated pistols. Others include 8 fabricated revolvers and 3 locally fabricated Sub Machine guns.

“The Media Information Officer said the General Officer Commanding 3 Division NA and Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar appreciates every law-abiding citizen for their unwavering support in the fight against criminality, and promised that the suspects would be prosecuted in court immediately after investigations are concluded”.