FG Appoints Paschal-Ejiogu Into NSIA Board

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, effective Thursday, January 6th, 2022.

She replaces Mr. Ike Chioke, the former appointee for the South-East region of Nigeria, who following his appointment in 2021, had respectfully requested to be relieved of Board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support government in another role.

Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu’s brings nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA.

A Doctoral-level academic, she possesses in-depth knowledge of complex economic concepts, and is adept at applying theories and ideas to real-world situations.

She also possesses a strong understanding of business finance, econometric modeling, data analysis, planning, and interpretation and has, over the last two decades, contributed significantly to the social services and healthcare industry both in Nigeria and in the United States of America,

She obtained a Doctorate Degree in Economics, with distinction from the prestigious Howard University (USA) in Washington DC, specializing in Public Policy and Development.

Prior to this, Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a BSc. in Economics.

Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu brings a unique set of skills, exposure, and expertise to the Board of the NSIA, which complements the existing array of Board-level talents.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Farouk Gumel, Chairman, Board of Directors, NSIA said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board. We thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritizing NSIA’s Board appointments and also for the choice of Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu who brings invaluable international experience to the Board.”

In his comment, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji said, “Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu’s academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry makes her a unique addition to the Board.

“Her wealth of experience will, contribute towards the attainment of the Authority’s long-term strategic goals. We are pleased with the appointment and look forward to working with Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu and the Board.”