FG Arraigns Coup Plotters As Sylva Absent In Court

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The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned six military officers, including retired senior personnel, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 13-count charge over an alleged failed coup plot aimed at overthrowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Court documents show that the charges include treason, terrorism, and conspiracy to wage war against the state. The defendants are accused of planning to storm the Presidential Villa, seize power, and topple the government.

The arraignment is currently ongoing before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, leading the prosecution team.

The court briefly stood down proceedings to provide an interpreter for the sixth defendant, Sheikh Abdulkadir Sanni, after his counsel informed the court that he only understands Hausa and Arabic. The matter later resumed, and the charges were read in open court.

Court proceedings show that all the defendants are present except former Minister of Petroleum Timipre Sylva, who is reported to be at large.

The arraignment follows investigations by the Defence Headquarters into the alleged plot, which led to the arrest of at least 16 military officers in October 2025. Reports indicate that additional arrests were later made as the investigation expanded.

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Those charged include a retired army general, serving and retired officers, a retired naval captain, and a serving police inspector. The government said the action forms part of efforts to address indiscipline and security breaches within the armed forces.

Defence Headquarters spokesman Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba had earlier confirmed that investigations had been concluded and that those found culpable would be arraigned before appropriate judicial authorities under the Armed Forces Act.

The case has attracted significant attention since the initial arrests were announced. Some families of detained officers have raised concerns over delays in judicial proceedings.

Proceedings are ongoing at the Federal High Court, with the matter expected to continue as the court moves into plea taking and further hearings.