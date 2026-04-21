JUST IN: 2027: Atiku, Obi Can’t Defeat Tinubu Says Kalu

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The senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi, or any other opposition candidate cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Kalu said, “They can’t defeat President Tinubu in a free and fair election. The opposition parties are very weak and the APC is a moving train.”

The former Abia State governor, who spoke with journalists at the National Assembly lobby on Tuesday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) already commands 15 million votes.

The 15 million votes the APC chieftain reference might as well be a veiled attempt to downplay the combined votes of over 14 million won by Atiku, Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in the 2023 presidential election.

President Tinubu, who also contested that election won with over eight million votes.

Atiku contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), while Kwankwaso contested on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

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The three political heavyweights have now formed a working alliance on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ruling party is reported to be uncomfortable with the working alliance among Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso, given their scores in the 2023 election.

Details shortly….