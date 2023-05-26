FG Commissions NADDC’s Automotive Training Centre, Targets One Million Jobs Through Newly Approved Auto Policy

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government on Friday commissioned the National Automotive Design and Development Council Automotive Training Center located in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo commissioned the project which is aimed at enhancing job creation, skills acquisition, technology transfer amongst other benefits.

He said the project is in line with the recently approved Policy on the Automotive Sector of the Nigerian economy.

According to the Minister, it has become imperative that infrastructures and human capacity building be emphasized to match up with the content of the policy to address the challenges bedevilling the nation in the automotive sub-sector of the Nigerian economy.

He said the newly approved Automotive Policy would address among other things increase in local production of vehicles, 40 per cent local content as well as attaining the 30 per cent locally produced electric vehicles.

NADDC’s Automotive Training Centre

Specifically, he expressed optimism that if well implemented, the newly approved Automotive Policy of the Federal Government would generate about one million jobs for the Nigerian economy.

The Minister said so far, the Federal Government has constructed 21 automotive training centers across the country to enhance national spread, justice, equity and fairness to all the geo-political zones of the country.

This, he noted, will also reduce social vices among the teeming unemployed youths.

He said, “It will interest you to know that the automotive training centers spread in states like Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kano, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and the one being commissioned today in Ekiti today are carefully selected to enhance even distribution of national assets.

“They are also all at advance stages of completion. Let me equally re-emphasize here that the Federal Government plans to build more automotive training centers to provide job opportunities, enhance technology transfer, boost economic activities, enrich our country technologically as well as cushion the effect of joblessness, indolence amongst other societal ills.”

The Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Automotive Policy without which these efforts would have been in vain.

Also speaking at the event, the NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu said the commissioning of the facility marks another milestone at strengthening capacities in the history of auto sector in Nigeria to ensure poverty reduction and enhance skills acquisition.

He told the gathering that the Council is statutorily charged with the responsibility of ensuring sustainable development of the automotive industry in Nigeria using local human and material resources.

To achieve this mandate, the NADDC Boss explained that the Council has been promoting auto-engineering training, skills acquisition and capacity building in the auto industry in Nigeria.

He said, “In line with the Council’s mandate to promote skills development in the auto industry, Council constructed 21 training centres that covers the six geo-political zones which include; Kogi, Bauchi, Enugu, Osun, Yobe, Gombe, Zamfara, Lagos, Jigawa, Akwa-Ibom, Plateau, Kano, Kastina, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Niger, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Sokoto and Ekiti State.

“We are here today to commission NADDC Automotive Training Centre Ado-Ekiti which has received its training equipment/tools and has been installed.

“It is noteworthy to state that the significance of this training centre is one of the success stories of this present administration.

“The project will not only provide job opportunities for the youths but enhance skills among graduates / undergraduates and provides needed industrial infrastructure in the State.

“The Federal Government recently approved the new National Automotive Industry Development Plan 2023 would strategically provide outstandingly competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that automotive industry manufacturers/producers, assemblers, investors, developers and all relevant stakeholders need.

“The Policy equally aims to increase the local production of 40 per cent local content and attain 30 per cent locally produced Electric vehicles.

“The plan would also generate jobs, enforce patronage of locally produced vehicles by Federal, State and Local Government.

Permit me to stress that maintenance of vehicles is an essential factor for safety on our roads.

“Our combined efforts would lead to the realization of this goal which we are all witnessing today as we commission one among other training centre across the Country.”

Aliyu commended the Minister for his support, adding that the Commissioning of the training centre is in the greater interest of Nigeria’s auto sector.

He said about $1bn investments have been attracted into the sector by auto companies that have the capacity to produce over 400,000 vehicles annually.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, HRM Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III in his speech commended the minister for bringing the project to the state.

He said, “Those that have been lamenting the poor spare parts every day, we now have a solution to our problems. This project should be guarded jealously, we should not vandalize the equipment inside. This is a legacy project and parting gift from the minister to Ekiti people.”

In his speech, the Governor of Ekiti State who was represented by Paul Ayodele, Perm Sec, Ministry of Trade and Investment said the commissioning of the centre is an indelible print that the minister is leaving in the sands of time.

“We appreciate you for this gesture. The NADDC has found us worthy to have this project and this will pave way for Nigeria to be among the competing countries in the world in the automobile industry.

“This project will help in boosting employment and facilitate the growth of the state and a haven for industries. We have put in place measures to boost the ease of doing businesses in the state. The process of payment for online permits for businesses have been streamlined,” he added.

The training centre when operational will among other things boost availability of modern auto workshop and training centres for handling repairs and maintenance of modern generation motor vehicles; promote mastery of skills needed to support the maintenance of Motor Vehicles and ensure value for money for newly purchased motor vehicles through sound maintenance.

It will also assist implementation of skill development requirements of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP); assist mandatory sectorial requirements of NADDC as Sector Skills Council for Nigeria Auto Sector; training of youths for sustainable employment/job creation opportunities and spare parts fabrication/manufacturing.