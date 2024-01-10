We Didn’t Delay Rice Palliative Distribution To Lawmakers — FG

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) has refuted reports (not THE WHISTLER) citing delay in the distribution of rice palliative.

Recall that the Deputy spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, accused the FMAFS of the delay in disbursing rice palliative provided by President Bola Tinubu.

Agbese had said, “Indeed, the President released palliatives to lawmakers through the Ministry of Agriculture. Lawmakers have accepted that they are expecting the rice. Some have received it; some are yet to receive the rice because of the ongoing bureaucratic process in the ministry.

“I think the Ministry of Agriculture has their contractors and because of the various distances from one state or constituency to the other, not everybody has received, but some lawmakers have received”.

In a statement signed on Tuesday night by the Director of Information, FMAFS, Joel Oruche, he said, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is not distributing any palliative.

“The issue under reference concerns constituency projects budgeted for under the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation and domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“It is common knowledge that funds for National Assembly constituency projects are domiciled in the relevant Ministry for purposes of implementation and the implementation process for the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation is ongoing.

“Constituency projects in this instance cover a range of needs of the constituents including staple grains and some agricultural infrastructure as determined by respective members of the National Assembly.”