Ilebaye’s Father Speaks On Viral Family Clash

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Father of former Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, Emmanuel Odiniya, has spoken publicly following the viral family altercation involving his daughter, claiming he was provoked before allegedly assaulting her during a confrontation.

In a voice note purportedly from Odiniya and shared on Facebook by Kogi-based journalist Jeremiah Promise Enemona Ocheme, the father said the incident was not motivated by hatred but by frustration over what he described as Ilebaye’s changed behaviour after winning the reality TV show.

“I want to put the records straight that what led to that incident was not that I don’t love my daughter. She is one of my best children,” he said.

Emmanuel claimed he made significant sacrifices and mobilised support for his daughter during her time on the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

“During her time in the Big Brother Naija house, I contributed a lot. I stood by my daughter and made sure people voted for her massively. I used my influence and connections, including governors and other people, to support her until she won,” he stated.

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According to him, their relationship allegedly worsened after her victory, as he accused the reality star of becoming disrespectful and physically aggressive.

“After she came out and won, she changed. Ilebaye stopped listening to me. I would book her appointments five to six times in a week and she wouldn’t give me audience. She stopped regarding me as her father,” he alleged.

The father also criticised her lifestyle choices, particularly her alleged cosmetic procedures.

“I warned her against getting cosmetic surgery face reconstruction with fillers and BBL. She’s too young for that,” he said.

Emmanuel further alleged that his daughter had physically attacked him on previous occasions.

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“She has hit me twice, and I didn’t do anything to her. One day she took an AC hanger and hit me with it till blood started gushing out of my body,” he claimed.

Speaking on the recent altercation, he alleged that Ilebaye assaulted him first before the incident escalated.

“In this recent incident, she insulted me, hit me first with a sea hanger, causing bleeding, pushed me, and then broke an electric lantern on my head,” he said.

He also accused his daughter of neglecting him financially despite his health struggles.

“I am very sick and needed to go for medical treatment in Dubai. I called Ilebaye to help me with some money and promised to refund her. She said she didn’t have money. But I saw her video spraying bundles of naira at a colleague’s wedding,” he alleged.

The father further accused Ilebaye of negatively influencing her younger brother and interfering in his marriage.

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“She has also influenced her younger brother with drugs, and he was expelled from school because of it. She once advised me to divorce her mother,” he added.

Despite the allegations, Emmanuel maintained that he still loves his daughter and hopes for reconciliation.

“I still love my daughter deeply. I want her to change and do better. I ask for prayers from Nigerians. The police have already intervened and settled the matter,” he said.

Ilebaye, alongside members of her family, including her father and younger brothers, were hospitalised following the confrontation at their Abuja residence.

The incident gained public attention after the reality TV star shared an emotional livestream video, crying for help and sparking widespread concern among fans.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said all parties involved sustained injuries and were receiving medical care.

“The man is in the hospital; he is sick. All of them were badly injured and are all in the hospital,” Adeh stated.

She added that the siblings were under police protective custody while investigations into the incident continued.