FG Ignoring Our Dialogue Request In Finding Lasting Solution To Crisis In South-East Region— Traditional Rulers, Clerics

Over three months since the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with him and explore ways of finding lasting solution to the insecurity and socioeconomic challenges in the South-East region, no feedback has been received from the Presidency.

The group confirmed this in a joint statement issued on Monday and made available to THE WHISTLER.

The traditional rulers that signed the statement are His Majesty, Igwe Charles Mkpuma, Chairman, Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council and Chairman, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers; H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council; H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council; and H.M. Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, Chairman, Imo State Traditional Rulers Council.

For the clerics, those that endorsed the statement are Most Rev. Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, Catholic Archbishop of Owerri; Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, TFG, DOB, JPMethodist Archbishop of Umuahia; Most Rev. Dr. Valerian M. Okeke Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha;Most Rev. Dr Uma A. Onwunta Past Principal Clerk Presbyterian Church Nigeria.

The oint Body had on November 3, 2021, in a bid to ensure lasting peace to the South-East region written a letter to Buhari requesting an audience.

The purpose of the request was to dialogue and explore avenues for peace-building so as to douse the tension in the South East to ensure it does not result in grave socio-economic burden on the people.

The request for the audience was sequel to a public appeal made by the Group on Sunday, 30th October, 2021, for a de-escalation and suspension of the IPOB sit-at-home order, after undertaken extensive behind-the-scenes consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Thw appeal was predicated on separate statements made by Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, and by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, on 7th and 18th October, 2021, respectively.

The statement said the response to the appeal by political actors in committing to a peaceful election, as well as by IPOB in cancelling its seven-day sit-at-home order, paved the way for peaceful Governorship election in Anambra State.

While the Joint Body commended all stakeholders for the respect accorded to it in this regard, it expressed regret that the silence of the Presidency on its request for constructive engagement seems to give credence to the suspicion in some quarters of a clear lack of strong commitment to peace building and resolution of security challenges in the South East.

The statement said it is puzzling that the President and the South East Governors appear to be ignoring the demonstrated value of dialogue and consensus-building in finding a lasting solution to the region’s security issues.

The statement reads, “The Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops wishes to bring to members of the general public an up to-date report on our activities in support of the initiatives aimed at restoring the peace, security and robust enterprise for which the South East is known.

“You may recall that, confronted with the escalation of insecurity in the South-East, and concerned that the responses of those in authority were failing to stem the tide of violence, especially in the run-up to the Gubernatorial Elections in Anambra State, the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops issued a public appeal on Sunday, 30th October, 2021, for a de-escalation and suspension of the IPOB sit-at-home order. We undertook extensive behind-the-scenes consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

“This appeal was predicated on separate statements made by Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, and by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, on 7th and 18th October, 2021, respectively.

“The response to the appeal by political actors in committing to a peaceful election, as well as by IPOB in cancelling its seven-day sit-at-home order, paved the way for peaceful Governorship election in Anambra State. The Joint Body wishes to thank all stakeholders for the respect accorded to it in this regard.

“In a bid to sustain the momentum gained, on November 3, 2021, the Joint Body wrote a letter to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), requesting an audience.

“The purpose of the request was to dialogue and explore avenues for peace-building, douse the tension in the South East to ensure it does not result in grave socio-economic burden on our people. The joint Body fears that further delay or inaction on this request may have the unintended consequence of giving credence, albeit erroneously, to the belief by some groups in the region that restoring peace and stability is not the primary goal of the Federal Government.

“In the same vein, genuine efforts made through the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum to dialogue with South East Governors have so far also met a brick wall. Taken together, the shuttered silence gives room for suspicion and presents ominous portends if left unattended to.

“The Joint Body is not unmindful of widely reported visit of a group led by the Elder Statesman, Pa Mbazulike Amechi. However, the absence of any discernible genuine effort at peace building as well as the silence of the Presidency on our request for constructive engagement would further seem to give credence to the suspicion in some quarters of a clear lack of strong commitment to peace building and resolution of security challenges in the South East.

“It has been three months since the letter was written and delivered to the office of the President. The Presidency has neither acknowledged receipt nor responded to the letter.

“It is puzzling that the President and the South East Governors appear to be ignoring the demonstrated value of dialogue and consensus-building in finding a lasting solution to the region’s security issues.

“As leaders who are continuously required by our burden of service to interface with the populace, the Joint Body is desirous of confirming the sincerity and commitment of the Federal Government, in particular, to finding a lasting solution to the security crisis.

“In anticipation of audience with the Federal and State Governments, however, the Joint Body has continued fastidiously with its engagement with stakeholders across the dimensions of the conflict and ensuing insecurity, a rigorous fact-finding and data gathering exercises, and bridge-building through dialogue and moral suasion.

“The Joint Body urges the President and State Governors to grant audience as requested so that all hands can be on deck towards restoring peace and security in the region while improving the welfare of its citizenry.”