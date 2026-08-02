FG Moves To Fortify Schools With New National Security Plan

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has announced that the Federal Government is rolling out a coordinated national plan to secure schools across all 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria under a restructured Safe Schools Initiative.

Speaking during an interactive session with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Safe Schools Initiative over the weekend, Alausa said the Federal Ministry of Education will now provide policy direction, coordination and oversight for the programme nationwide.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is the one that directs the policy of education for the entire country, carrying the sub-national government along,” he said.

The Minister told the Committee that the meeting was convened to address concerns on how funds under the Safe Schools Initiative were spent, including foreign donations, grants and appropriated money from the Federal Government.

He explained that the Safe Schools Financing Unit was previously domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“The safe school financing unit is actually domicile in the Ministry of Finance and not in the Ministry of Education,” he noted adding that having just a unit in the Education Ministry “wasn’t enough” given the Ministry’s mandate.

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He disclosed that this year the Federal Ministry of Education established a full-fledged Safe Schools Department to provide strategic leadership and a stronger institutional structure.

He added that the Ministry will now coordinate the Initiative through a unified national framework to strengthen implementation and monitoring across all 774 LGAs.

On disbursements,Alausa stated that all major releases of grant, donation and appropriated funds occurred years before he assumed office.

Since President Bola Tinubu was sworn in, he said the only disbursements he is aware of were targeted releases to the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and a portion to one of the armed forces units.

He added that the Education Ministry has a bit of targeted fund it can account for, with details to be provided in a private session.

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“For the government to continue, we have the responsibility to report to every single citizen in this country how their funds were managed,” he said.

He reaffirmed the FG’s commitment to transparency and full cooperation with the National Assembly, noting that further discussion will be held in-camera.

Alausa said the renewed Safe Schools plan goes beyond physical security to include perimeter fencing, solar lighting, WASH facilities, surveillance technology, trained personnel, early warning systems and stronger collaboration with states and communities.

He noted that the Ministry is working with the Office of the National Security Adviser, DSS, Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC and other agencies to develop a comprehensive framework.

He stressed that “school safety cannot be handled in a fragmented manner” and requires a coordinated national approach.

He said the creation of the department reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring every Nigerian child, from foundational to tertiary education, learns in a safe and secure environment.

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Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the Minister for his cooperation and readiness to account for funds even before his tenure.

“We should thank you very sincerely for your cooperation,” Senator Kalu said.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance, the Accountant General of the Federation, and Directors from the Federal Ministry of Finance.