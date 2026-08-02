US Redirects 35 Vessels Under Iran Blockade, CENTCOM Says

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that it had redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of the maritime blockade it is enforcing against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters.

CENTCOM disclosed this in a post on X, accompanied by footage showing an F-35C stealth fighter jet launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln as the aircraft carrier transited the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade operation.

The command said that as of August 2, 35 vessels had been redirected, while two had been disabled and two boarded.

The United States resumed the blockade last month after President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire memorandum of understanding signed in June.

The blockade covers Iran’s entire coastline, including its ports and oil terminals.

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CENTCOM has said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations remains permitted, while humanitarian shipments are allowed subject to inspection.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major global energy shipping route, making any disruption to maritime traffic in the area a significant concern for international oil markets and global trade.