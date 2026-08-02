Police Confirm Abduction Of Two In Enugu Church

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two persons at a church located at Inoyi, Affa Community, Udi Local Government Area, of the state.

The confirmation is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe. He said a combined security task force is on the trail of the abductors.

The statement read, “A joint security team comprising police operatives, Forest Guards, and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group has intensified operations and is on the trail of armed men alleged to have abducted three persons within the precinct of a church at Inoyi, Affa Community, Udi Local Government Area, in the early hours of today, August 2, 2026.

“The operatives, while closing in on the fleeing suspects, forced them to abandon one of the victims, who was immediately rescued unhurt. The assailants, however, escaped with the remaining two victims.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, has directed the Area Commander, Oji-River, and the Head of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to further intensify ongoing operations and deploy all available operational assets to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of the suspects.

The CP also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID) “to generate actionable human and technical intelligence in support of the operation, while activating the surveillance and technical capabilities of the Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre to bolster the ongoing rescue efforts”.

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He urged residents of the community to remain calm and continue to support the police with credible and actionable information. He assured them that “every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

He told any person with useful information to report through the following emergency lines: 08032003702, 08086671202, 112, 09134666668, or 09134448093, or via email at pproenugu@npf.gov.ng.