FG Prevents Looting Of Vaccines, Drops States Without Secured Cold Stores From Distribution

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that states without secured cold stores will not partake from the 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines imported into the country on Tuesday.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, revealed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the State House.

Shuaib said the affected states had been informed to provide security around their cold stores or risk losing their share of the vaccines.

“We will not be sending vaccines to the states that have not fulfilled all of the criteria that will ensure that if the vaccines get to the states, they are going to be safe.

“For example, we have communicated to the states that they have to wrap up their security around their cold store because these are very valuable vaccines and we do not want a situation where vaccines are taken to the states and criminal elements take advantage to vandalise these cold stores.

“We are also aware that during the #EndSARS vandalisation, there were some cold stores that actually suffered. I know that the state governors are trying to fix those [facilities] but we have to verify that those are ready to receive our vaccines,” he said.

Shuaib said the NPHCDA would commence vaccination in states that had been certified ready to receive the vaccines “and also get strategic leaders such as governors to publicly take the vaccines” to assure members of the public that the vaccines are safe.

He also revealed earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have been scheduled to receive the vaccine on Saturday.