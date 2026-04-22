FG Signals Strong Investment Momentum At UK–Nigeria Trade Mission

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The Federal Government has signalled growing investor confidence in Nigeria following the successful hosting of the UK–Nigeria Trade and Investment Mission in Abuja, where top government officials, business leaders and international partners explored fresh opportunities for capital inflows and stronger economic cooperation.

The two-day mission was organised by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in collaboration with DMA Invest, the UK Department of Trade and the British High Commission, alongside representatives from both the public and private sectors.

The event served as a major platform for showcasing Nigeria’s improving investment climate, ongoing economic reforms and readiness to attract global investors seeking opportunities in Africa’s largest economy.

Participants at the mission engaged in ministerial roundtables, sector-specific discussions and strategic Business-to-Government (B2G) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings designed to move beyond policy conversations and deliver practical investment outcomes.

According to organisers, several bankable opportunities were identified during the engagements, with a focus on accelerating investment inflows, expanding partnerships and deepening trade relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

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The government said the mission sent a clear signal to international investors that Nigeria remains committed to reforms, competitiveness and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

A key highlight of the event was the commendation received by NIPC from DMA Invest, which reportedly described the Commission as “the best it has ever been,” a remark seen as recognition of the agency’s recent reforms, improved service delivery and stronger investor engagement processes.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, played a central role in driving the mission’s engagements and strategic direction.

Speaking during the programme, Rimi said the government’s objective was to convert diplomatic and business engagements into measurable economic gains for the country.

She noted that the momentum generated from the recent state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the United Kingdom, as well as other bilateral engagements, should translate into concrete investments that create jobs and stimulate growth.

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“This Mission is not just about conversations—it is about conversion,” she said.

“Our priority is to ensure that strategic engagements lead to real projects and partnerships that create real impact on Nigeria’s economy.”

Observers said the successful outing reflects increasing efforts by the Tinubu administration to attract foreign direct investment, diversify the economy and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s long-term prospects.

The UK–Nigeria Trade and Investment Mission is being seen as another important milestone in expanding bilateral economic ties and positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for international capital.

As interest from global investors grows, the NIPC said it would continue to facilitate investments, unlock new opportunities and promote sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships.