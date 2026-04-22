BPP Moves Against Defiant Officers, Orders Recall

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The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has taken decisive administrative action against officers on the Directorate Cadre, SGL 15-17, who failed to comply with recent deployment directives for Procurement Officers.

Following an earlier query issued to the affected officers, the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has directed that all non-compliant officers return to the Bureau Headquarters with immediate effect to await further administrative sanctions.

In the meantime, the most senior Procurement Officers in the affected Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been instructed to assume responsibility for overall procurement activities within their respective departments to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

According to a statement issued by BPP’s Head of Press and Public Relations,

Zira Zakka Nagga, the measure was taken to enforce strict compliance with the posting instructions.

“This measure is taken to enforce strict compliance with posting instructions and to uphold discipline and professional ethics within the procurement cadre.

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“The BPP maintains that a procurement system is only as strong as the professionalism and integrity of the officers who operate it.

“The Bureau reiterates its commitment to building a competent, ethical, and globally competitive procurement workforce in line with the objectives of the National Procurement Certification Programme and SPESSE Centres of Excellence. Non-compliance with official postings undermines career progression, accountability, and the standardised practice required for complex procurements”, the statement stated.

The statement quoted the BPP’s DG as emphasising that deployment of officers is a strategic tool for capacity distribution, knowledge transfer, and prevention of collusion.

“Willful disregard of posting directives will not be tolerated, as it compromises transparency, efficiency, and value for money in public expenditures”, he said.

He urges all Procurement Officers to adhere strictly to extant rules and directives governing the cadre.

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“The Bureau will continue to monitor compliance and apply necessary sanctions to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s public procurement system”, the DG stated.