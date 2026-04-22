NCDC Begins Contact Tracing After C/River Covid-19 Case

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The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the Cross River State Government have activated emergency response measures against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) following the detection of a case in the state.

NCDC, on Monday, confirmed a fresh report of a variant of COVID in the state from a Chinese national who flew into Nigeria on March 17 before he took ill.

Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk, said the case involving a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate working in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area, became worse at the medical facility of his office and was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where his sample was taken, and after due process, it was confirmed that he had symptoms of COVID.

“The confirmed case involves a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who arrived in Nigeria about a month ago and works in a company at Akamkpa Local Government Area,” Ayuk said.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the Centre said the confirmed case had been isolated and was being managed in line with national treatment guidelines, while assuring residents there is no cause for panic.

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“The patient is in stable condition at the state’s designated isolation and treatment centre and responding to care,” NCDC stated.

The Centre further listed some confirmed and coordinated response measures that were immediately activated in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and development partners, to include contact tracing, surveillance and infection prevention and control.

It added that all identified contacts are being actively monitored with no indication of further spread.

“Following confirmation of the case, the Cross River State Ministry of Health, in coordination with NCDC and with support from partners, has activated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention and control,” the statement read.

“All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission,” the NCDC added.

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Coronavirus Disease is an infectious respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and was identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Its symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, and breathing difficulties, spreading through respiratory droplets, which has led to a global pandemic.

However, the state commissioner noted that the government delayed public announcement until diagnostic protocols were completed to avoid misinformation, while reassuring residents of their safety.