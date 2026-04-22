Tinubu Names New NECO, NBTE Chairmen, Appoints Poly Rector

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President Bola Tinubu has appointed new chairmen for the National Examinations Council and the National Board for Technical Education.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Wednesday, said the appointments are part of efforts to strengthen institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education.

Tinubu appointed Prof. Modupe Adeola Adelabu as Chairman of NECO’s governing board, while retaining the Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi.

He also named Prof. Babatunde Salako as chairman of the NBTE. The president had earlier reappointed the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, for a second and final term of five years.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and ex-chairman of the NBTE, brings extensive experience in educational administration, while Salako is a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.

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President Tinubu also appointed Dr Bongfa Binfa as Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, N’yak-Shendam, Plateau State, for a single term of five years. Binfa succeeds the pioneer rector, Dr Mukaila Zakari Ya’u, whose tenure ended in March 2026.

Binfa was the Deputy Rector (Academic) at the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, and previously lectured at the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu renewed the tenure of Prof. Chinwe Anunobi as Director-General of the National Library of Nigeria for a final term of five years.

Anunobi was first appointed in September 2021, and was said to have led several institutional reforms aimed at repositioning the National Library as a modern technology-driven knowledge institution, including the development of digital platforms such as the National Repository of Nigeria and the National Virtual Library.

Onanuga said Anunobi’s new tenure was to ensure continuity in ongoing reforms and the completion of the National Library headquarters project in Abuja.