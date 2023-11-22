FG To Explore Funding Options For National Mathematical Centre, Three Others

The Federal Government is exploring funding options for the country’s four Inter-university Centres with a view to enhancing their training and research capabilities.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong, stated that the Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during an interactive session with Chief Executive Officers of the Centers on Wednesday.

The four inter-varsity centers are; the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), the National Institute for Nigerian Languages, the Nigerian French Language Village and the Nigerian Arabic Language Centre.

Mamman stated that he will open a line of dialogue between the Ministry, the Centers and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund with a view to bringing the inter-varsity centers within the funding envelope of TETFund.

He also appealed to public and private universities across the country to patronize the centers for their training programs.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu promised to speak with the National Assembly to make a case for an improved funding of the centers, adding that training and research are key to national development.

Earlier while addressing ministers, the Chief Executives of the Centers had complained of inadequate funding, low patronage, poor and dilapidated infrastructure.

They also decry the inability of their academic staff to rise to professorial chairs due to statutory constraints.