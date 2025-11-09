FG Warns Scavengers Against Damaging Road Infrastructure

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has raised an alarm over the increasing vandalism and misuse of newly constructed and ongoing road projects across the country.

It warned that such actions threaten the durability and safety of vital national infrastructure.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, sounded the warning during an inspection of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano highway project at Jere, where he lamented a disturbing rise in sabotage and careless use of the road corridor by residents.

Decrying the emerging trend of refuse collectors popularly known as ‘Mai Bolla’, vandalising iron components embedded in the concrete pavement of the ongoing construction, Goronyo said such acts undermine government investments and compromise road safety.

“Maintenance means a lot. Preventing road abuse is part of maintenance. We have noticed people going overnight to break newly completed roads or remove vital components.

“Along the Jaji Bridge, for instance, some residents have tampered with structures to pass cables or place logs across the bridge. These are acts of vandalism that must stop.”

The Minister urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to take responsibility for safeguarding public infrastructure and to discourage activities that shorten the lifespan of roads.

He stressed that repeated repairs caused by vandalism divert scarce government funds away from other essential public services.

“The government has invested huge resources in these projects, and we must protect them for the benefit of all,” he added.

Speaking on progress along the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway, Goronyo noted that the improved sections have already enhanced travel safety and reduced insecurity along previously volatile stretches.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to completing the 144-kilometre project within record time.

“This project is dear to President Bola Tinubu’s heart because of its strategic importance to trade, national unity, and security,” the Minister said.

He added that construction is progressing simultaneously across at least eight locations between Madalla and Kano.

According to him, the Abuja–Kaduna section, covering about 81 kilometres, is being constructed entirely with rigid concrete pavement, while the Kano axis, including the completed 6.6-kilometre airport road, uses asphalt.

He stated that 26 kilometres of continuous concrete pavement and 15 kilometres of binder and wearing courses have been completed.

Goronyo further assured that funding will not hinder progress, noting that President Tinubu has directed that payment should follow performance to ensure steady work and timely completion.

Also speaking, the Ministry’s Director of Bridges and Design, Engineer Musa, explained that the road design was upgraded from asphalt to rigid pavement to enhance durability, particularly under Nigeria’s heavy axle load conditions.

“Rigid pavements are designed to last over a century. This project is being built like a bridge deck, using grade 40 concrete and reinforced steel spacing for extra strength,” he said.

The Senior Project Manager for Infiouest International Ltd, Robert Turner, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to meeting government deadlines.

“We are working seven days a week and may soon introduce night shifts to fast-track progress. The government has been consistent with funding, and our goal is to deliver ahead of schedule,” he stated.