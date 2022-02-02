FG’s Failure To Implement MoU May Shut Universities Soon, ASUU

Federal universities in the country face lockdown very soon if the federal government fails to meet its obligation to university lecturers.

This was revealed, Tuesday, by Dr Steven Uforo, chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter.

He told newsmen that, “The industrial harmony in public universities in Nigeria is being threatened by failure of the federal government of Nigeria to honour the agreement she willingly entered with ASUU on 23rd December, 2020.

“As a tradition of our great union, this press conference is an early warning that we are reluctantly being driven to the point of entering another vicious cycle barely one year since the last traumatic experience.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians, including our religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents, students, the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and indeed every stakeholder to prevail on the federal government to fulfill the agreements reached with ASUU to save our public universities from being shot down again.

“We appeal to student bodies, parents and the masses to join ASUU in the struggle to save the soul of our public universities before it will go the way of public secondary and primary schools in Nigeria.

“We are all aware that more than 95% of public office-holders send their children to foreign universities with tax payers’ money and refuse to fund public universities. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“We once again alert Nigerians, that unless the federal government strives to sincerely resolve these issues, there will be no rest for us all. There will be no more MOUs or MOAs.

“When the macabre dance begins, there will be no stopping it until everything is fully implemented. The insincerity of the federal government is not just beyond understanding, it is beyond tolerance. Join us once again to walk this talk.”