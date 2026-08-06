FHA Digitises N10tn Assets To Block Revenue Leakages

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has begun digitising property assets valued at about N10tn as part of efforts to block revenue leakages, improve transparency and strengthen accountability.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja after receiving an Award of Excellence from the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

ACAN is the research and training arm of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Ojo said the property portfolio, comprising land and housing assets, was being digitised to improve transparency, eliminate revenue leakages and enhance accountability.

“These are property files worth over N10 trillion. We collect ground rents and building approval fees. An agency managing assets of this magnitude should not be unable to pay salaries,” he said.

According to him, the current management inherited an agency burdened by over N12bn in salary-related liabilities backed by a Supreme Court judgment, but cleared the deficit within one year through prudent management and internal reforms.

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He added that the FHA, which no longer receives federal budgetary subvention, remitted N3bn into the Federation Account between January and June 2026 and is projecting another N3bn remittance before the end of the year.

Ojo attributed the turnaround to strict financial discipline, digitalisation, improved staff welfare and a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

He said the agency deliberately avoided unnecessary expenditure, including the procurement of official vehicles for members of the management and governing board, to prioritise institutional recovery.

The FHA boss also said staff welfare had improved significantly, with regular payment of salaries and allowances, restoration of promotions, provision of free staff transportation and expanded local and international training opportunities.

According to him, the authority has also introduced a clock-in, clock-out attendance system and strengthened internal compliance mechanisms to promote discipline and accountability.

“We decided that every kobo earned by the agency should first be used to rebuild the institution. Once workers are motivated and systems are transparent, there is little room for corruption,” he said.

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He said the authority also partnered with ACAN to strengthen ethical standards within the organisation by sponsoring a significant number of staff for anti-corruption and integrity training.

Speaking earlier, ACAN Provost, Professor Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, said Ojo was honoured for demonstrating transformational leadership and commitment to institutional reforms, transparency and integrity.

He commended the FHA management for embracing the academy’s training programmes, noting that several staff members sponsored by the authority excelled during the courses.

According to Ibrahim, the collaboration between ACAN and the FHA reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ethics, accountability and anti-corruption practices within public institutions.

He said the academy recognised Ojo’s leadership because of his support for capacity building, institutional reforms and efforts to embed integrity in the operations of the Federal Housing Authority.