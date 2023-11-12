Final Collation Of Bayelsa Guber Results Holds Today, Says INEC

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The final collation of results of November 11 guber election in Bayelsa State holds on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.

INEC’s returning officer, Mr Farouk Kuta, said the postponement became necessary because as at yesterday, only results of one local government out of Bayelsa’s eight LGAs were ready.

Advertisement

Kuta, a Professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, did not disclose the LGA whose results were ready.

THE WHISTLER reports that most LGAs in the state are situated in riverine areas, with most of the riverine communities only accessible by boats.

The state guber seat is being vied for by sixteen political parties, including incumbent Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress.