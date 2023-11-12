Imo Decides: Governor Hope Uzodinma Coasting To Landslide Victory

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, is on course to emerge winner of the 2023 Imo State Governorship election in a landslide victory.

Uzodinma recontested for the office of the governor under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor scored the majority of votes cast in the 27 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state, according to the collated results across the state.

The collation was headed by the returning officer for the election, prof Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the University of Oye, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State.

Some of the LGs Uzodinma won are Oru West, Owerri North, Obowo, Nwangele, Orsu, Owerri Municipal, Okigwe, Ideato South, Onuimo, Ngor Okpala, Oru East, Isu, Nkwere, Ahiazu Mbaise, Owerri West, Isiala Mbano, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Oguta, Aboh Mbaise and Njaba.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has yet to make the official pronouncement.

