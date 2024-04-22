Edo Guber: Only One Female As INEC Publishes Final List Of 17 Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the upcoming Edo Governorship Election, scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The list comprises 17 candidates, including one female and 16 males, representing various political parties.

According to Mr. Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, the list features candidates such as Mr. Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mrs. Patient Ndidi of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) is the sole female candidate.

Olumekun stated that following the initial primaries, INEC had published the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates in state and local government offices in Edo.

In accordance with Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2022, some political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates before the April 15 deadline.

“The Action Alliance (AA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) replaced their governorship candidates and their running mates.

“In addition, the African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Boot Party (BP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced the running mates of their candidates.

“Overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the election, 16 are male, while one is female,” said Olumekun.

He said that the final list, which also gave the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, had been published at the INEC office in Edo and also uploaded on its website and social media platforms for public information.

He said that political parties and their candidates must note that campaign for the election would commence on Wednesday, April 24 and end at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 19.

“With the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo governorship election, the next activity is electionering campaign.

“As provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, campaign by Political Parties in public shall commence not earlier than 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

“Therefore, political parties are now permitted to start their campaigns in public from Wednesday, April 24 and end at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 19 as indicated in items eight and 12 of the timetable and schedule of Activities for the election,”he said.

Olumekun called on candidates, agents and their supporters to adhere to the provision of the law and the commission’s guidelines governing electioneering campaign.

“For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions mentioned in Sections 92 – 97 of the Electoral Act 2022,”he said.

The Edo governorship election is scheduled to hold on Sept. 21.