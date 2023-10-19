Fire Outbreak Averted As 45,000 Litre Diesel Tanker Falls, Spills Content In Lagos

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire outbreak was averted on Thursday morning after a 45,000 liter diesel laden tanker fell and spilled its contents in Meiran area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the tanker was heading towards Abule Egba, before it overturned.

Advertisement

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are currently at the scene of the accident doing the needful.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently ameliorating a 45,000 Diesel tanker that upturned and split it’s contents at Obadeyi bus stop inward Meiran, Abule Egba, Lagos,” Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement while confirming the incident.

Also confirming the incident, LASTMA in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said preliminary investigation revealed that the accident happened due to brake failure.

Upon arriving at the scene, LASTMA said its operatives chased away scoopers and condoned off the entire vicinity before calling Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

“After arriving at the scene, Lastma personnel immediately called the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services including Lasema Response Unit (LRU) and immediately secured the environment against area boys and other members of the public who had started scooping diesel with buckets/jerry cans,” the statement said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the falling tanker fully loaded with diesel was coming from Abule-Egba going to Ijaye before the driver lost control due to a brake failure at Obadeyi,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the driver of the tanker fled immediately after the incident.