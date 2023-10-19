Israel-Hamas War: Putin Slams Biden’s $100m Aid To Gaza But Russia Sends Rice, Wheat, Others To Troubled Area

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again taken a dig at his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, following the latter’s $100 million humanitarian aid to the West Bank and Gaza, a Palestine exclave, in view of the ongoing conflict between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants.

As disclosed by the Russian Foreign Ministry Thursday, Putin, who concluded his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, maintained that the situation between Israel and Palestine can only be addressed through a political solution, not momentary financial donations.

Advertisement

Putin insisted that Palestine must be made a sovereign nation with its capital in East Jerusalem.

“We have always advocated the creation of a Palestinian state that would be independent, sovereign and with a capital in East Jerusalem. After all, as demonstrated by today’s crisis, there is no way you can use momentary economic handouts in the way attempted by the United States, in lieu of addressing fundamental political issues dealing with the future of the Palestinian nations. We need to address fundamental political issues,” Putin said to the press.

Meanwhile, the Russian government on Thursday dispatched 27 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of wheat, sugar, rice and pasta to the Gaza Strip, which is to be conveyed to the area through Egypt, the Moscow Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Furthermore , the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Chinese Global Times Newspaper on Thursday that the US government’s foreign policy is always aimed at dominating other countries.

Advertisement

“Strong interstate ties between Russia and China have a long history and have successfully withstood the test of time, and today our ties are also overcoming the challenges related to the pandemic, the unstable international situation, and the systematic attempts by Westerners to organize large-scale sanctions pressure.

“Our countries remain committed to the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and mutual support on issues affecting key national interests. The policies of Western countries to maintain their hegemony by destabilizing Russia and China are bound to fail,” she said.