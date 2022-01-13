Firm To Empower 84, 000 Nigerians Through Economic Tree Planting

Green Sahara Farms has unveiled plans to lift about 84,000 people out of poverty across the country through the planting of 25 million economic trees.

The Managing Director GSF, Suleiman Dikwa explained that in the last 10 years the company had planted 250,000 economic trees in various communities.

According to him, the farm has been working nationwide particularly in Plateau, Nasarawa, Yobe, Gombe Adamawa and Katsina states.

He said “Under the ESG, the farmers get more value for their crop and the environment is more protected. In essence we are making a commitment to creating an innovative and conducive environment for our workers to evolve, develop sustainable solutions for the farmers and protect the environment.”

Dikwa stated that with Green Tree Thrift program, farmers can earn a minimum of N3m annually through planting of economic trees.

He added that the company has been providing each households in these communities where they work with 300 nurseries to plant trees.

On how people can earn a minimum of N3m yearly from planting trees, Dikwa explained that a cashew tree produces a minimum of 20kg of fruit per tree, adding that when multiplied by 300 trees, gives six tonnes.

He said a tonne of cashew in the international market is sold for about N500,000. For six tonnes, he said this translates to N3m.

He pointed out that the green tree thrift project is an economic strategy to develop a bio-economy whereby the sustainable utilization of natural resources through agro forestry would improve and create a green industry.

“Rather than deplete the environment from where they produce crops, GSF has been guiding rural communities through agro-forestry by creating a source of livelihood for the farmers through planting of trees and other cover crops to improve livelihoods on the back of a bio-economy,” he said.