FIRS Board Hails Management Team Members For Winning Global Tax,Technology Awards

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami has joined members of the Board, management and staff in celebrating two members of the FIRS management team for receiving global recognition awards in tax and technology respectively.

Advertisement

While Mr. Mathew Olusanya Gbonjubola, the Group Lead Special Tax Operations Group at the FIRS is listed among the World’s Top 50 Tax Persons for the year 2022, Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi, the Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, FIRS emerged as winner of the 2023 ISACA Technology for Humanity Award, for championing efforts to transform Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service to a digitised organisation.

ISACA, the awarding institution is an international professional association focused on IT governance.

In a congratulatory message to the duo, Nami stated that they were deserving of these awards as it was a testament to their hard work and contributions to the successes of the Service.

A statement from the FIRS quoted him to have said, “Indeed you are deserving of this wonderful achievement which is a testament to your hard work, analytical insight into tax issues, and immense contributions to the success of my administration.

“I appreciate every effort you put in to make tax administration in the country richly beneficial to the citizens of this potentially great country.”

Advertisement

The FIRS Boss further stated that the qualities of Mr. Gbonjubola and Mrs Ben-Obi were the kind needed for Nigeria’s progress and development.

He urged them to continue to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation as they worked to build a robust tax system for the country.

“I dare say that this country is in dire need of committed and selfless people like you who are passionate about its progress and development.

“Let us continue to forge the necessary synergy that will lead to the actualisation of our collective vision of a robust tax system for the country. I strongly believe that this is the only way we can leave an indelible mark on the sand of time,” he noted.

Gbonjubola, who is a Chartered Accountant, is a Co-Chair of the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

Advertisement

He has vast experience in auditing, finance and taxation with over 25 years’ experience in the FIRS.

Mrs. Chiaka Ben-Obi, who holds both Bachelors of Science in Political Science and Public Administration, as well as an MBA, oversees the departments of the FIRS saddled with the responsibility of transforming FIRS into a digitalised organisation.

She was before her appointment as Group Lead Digital Innovation Support Group the Director of the Modernisation Department where she took on the assignment of delivering on modernisation agenda projects aimed at transforming the Service into a modern, efficient and effective tax administration agency.