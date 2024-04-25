Ignore Risks In Tax Technology, Embrace Its Opportunities, FIRS Boss Tells Commonwealth Association

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has called for increased capacity building to enhance tax administration processes among members of the global body.

Adedeji, who is also the President of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) made the call on Wednesday at the opening of the CATA management meeting held at Marlborough House, Pall Mall, London.

Advertisement

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, despite decrying the threats along technology advancements in tax collocations, Adedeji noted that opportunities in tax technology needed to be harnessed

Adedeji also emphasized the need to expand the capacity of tax personnel of CATA member countries, noting that it would empower them to deal with the challenges that have negatively impacted the tax administration landscape globally.

He said, “The rapid advancement in tax technology and digitization has presented both opportunities and challenges for tax administrators worldwide.

“The discussions surrounding pillars one and two of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have the potential to redefine international tax rules.

Advertisement

“Additionally, the landmark tax convention resolution at the United Nations (UN) Assembly has underscored the importance of international cooperation and inclusivity of all in addressing tax challenges.

“In light of these developments, it has become increasingly evident that the need for improved and more comprehensive capacity building for CATA members is paramount.

“It is imperative that we equip ourselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand these evolving discussions and contribute to the formulation of transparent and beneficial rules for our respective jurisdictions.

“Moreover, we must be prepared to effectively implement these rules once they are concluded, to ensure their successful integration into our tax administration frameworks and maximize the benefit they will bring,”.

The management meeting had in attendance tax administrators from the United Kingdom (His Majesty Revenue and Customs), Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Barbados, Papa New Guinea, Ghana, Lesotho, Maldives, Uganda, Mauritius, Nigeria and others.