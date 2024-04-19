FIRS, ICPC Sign MoU To Generate N1.9trn As Tax From Public Sector

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), disclosed that with the MOU on ground, they will generate N1.9trn as tax from public sector.

The signing of the MOU has been welcomed by both agencies as a positive step towards improving governance and promoting ethical business practices.

Dr Adedeji highlighted the role of tax compliance in building a more equitable society.

He said: “Tax evasion deprives the government of much-needed revenue that could be used for public services. Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that everyone pays their fair share of taxes.

Left to Right: Dr. Zach Adedeji, Chairman FIRS, and Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, Chairman ICPC

The ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa A. Adamu (SAN) assured FIRS that the ICPC will assist the agency to tackle cases of tax evasion and financial crime in the revenue generating sector of the country.

The ICPC Chairman emphasises the importance of strategic partnership in the fight against corruption.

He said: “Corruption erodes the fabric of society and hinders economic development. By partnering with FIRS, we can more effectively investigate and prosecute cases of corruption involving tax evasion and other financial crimes.”