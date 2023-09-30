Flood Disaster: Houses, Property Destroyed In Nasarawa

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A devastating flood has destroyed over 60 houses and other properties worth millions of naira in the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In its weekly heavy rainfall forecast bulletin, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had warned residents of Nasarawa State and other 22 states of a 48-hour downpour beginning on Thursday.

The Director General of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zachary Allumaga, disclosed on Saturday that a devastating flood disaster had wreaked havoc in Nasarawa state, causing extensive damage to over 60 houses and numerous properties valued at millions of naira.

In an interview with journalists in Lafia, Allumaga stated, “The flood incidents in two local government areas of Lafia and Toto during August 2023 have rendered several families homeless and resulted in the destruction of valuable belongings belonging to the affected individuals.”

Detailing the extent of the calamity, Allumaga noted that the flood in Lafia local government had submerged the Federal University of Lafia’s off-campus student quarters, leading to the destruction of computers, mattresses, books, food items, and other valuables.

He described this as one of the hardest-hit areas.

Expanding on the situation, Allumaga revealed that another devastating flood had struck the Toto local government area of the state, submerging approximately 60 houses and causing widespread property damage.

He attributed the flooding in Toto to gully erosion, which channelled water through the area and led to property destruction and house collapses.

Allumaga assured that plans are on the way to provide relief materials to the affected communities in both Toto and the Federal University off-campus area in Lafia.

He emphasised NASEMA’s unwavering commitment to its mandate of disaster prevention and mitigation through awareness campaigns, victim evacuations, and the provision of relief materials.

Allumaga stated, “At the onset of the rainy season, the agency initiated community sensitization efforts in high-risk areas along the River Benue and other flood-prone local government areas to remind residents of the imminent flood danger.”

He urged the people of the state to heed flood predictions from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), advising them to avoid farming and construction in waterways within the state.