Former Senate President Writes Tinubu, Backs Reappointment Of Kyari As NNPC Ltd GCEO

A former President of the Senate Chief Ameh Ebute has written a letter to President Bola Tinubu backing the reappointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Ebute in the letter, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER described the commitment of Kyari to national development, economic stability, and social cohesion as exemplary.

Tinubu had on November 27, retained Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Limited following his impressive performance which has been described as unrivalled in the history of the national oil company.

In his letter, Ebute said Kyari has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and a true patriot, adding that his unwavering dedication to the progress of the nation is evident in the transformative changes he has spearheaded at the NNPC Limited.

As the Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, the former senate president stated that Kyari has displayed visionary leadership, a deep understanding of the petroleum industry, and a rens pursuit of excellence.

The letter reads, “I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I pen these words as an elder statesman, a former Senate President, and a devoted servant to the Nigerian people. It is with great honour and utmost respect that I write to you today regarding the re-appointment of Mallam Mele Kele Kyari as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)

“Let me begin by expressing my unwavering confidence in your leadership and the remarkable strides taken by your administration to steer our great nation towards prosperity and progress.

“Your commitment to national development, economic stability, and social cohesion has been nothing short of exemplary, It is with this trust in your vision that I implore you to consider the re appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari into the esteemed position he currently holds

“Over the past years, I have closely followed the trajectory of Mallam Kyari’s career, witnessing hand his unwavering dedication, remarkable competence, and leadership abilities. In his previous role as CEO, he has demonstrably transformed the NNPC, breathing new life into an organization that was long plagued by inefficiency, opacity, and mismanagement.

According to him, under Mallam Kyari’s stewardship, the NNPC has undergone a paradigm shift.

He added, “Transparency has become the cornerstone of the organization’s operations. The publication of audited financial statements, the establishment of a robust whistleblower policy, and the implementation of a comprehensive corporate governance framework stand testament to his unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and responsible resource management.

“Kyari’s greatest strength lies in his ability to solve complex problems with solutions in a time where our nation faces numerous challenges in the petroleum sector. We need a leader who can navigate through the intricate web of issues and provide sustainable solutions

“Mele Kyari’s track record speaks for itself as he has consistently demonstrated his ability to tackle obstacles head-on and deliver results that benefit the Nigerian people.